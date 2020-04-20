Due to the coronavirus pandemic and concerns of community spread, this year’s installment of the Colusa County Fair has been downsized at this time, according to a release issued by Colusa County Fairgrounds CEO Laura Ford.
“Please understand that the safety of our community members that utilize our Fairgrounds, along with the staff of the Colusa County Fairgrounds is and will always be our number one priority,” read the release.
Ford said that it is the hope of the Colusa County Fair Board of Directors and fair management that the 2020 Colusa County Fair will consist of a Junior Livestock Show and a Junior Livestock Auction.
According to the release, this decision was made by the Fair’s Board of Directors during an emergency meeting held on April 13, in accordance with the guidelines set forth by the Center for Disease Control and the state.
“This decision was not made lightly, and we are truly saddened to have to downsize our 2020 fair,” said Ford. “Moving forward, the Board of Directors and I will be working diligently to research all avenues and research rules and state executive orders sot that we are in compliance with state mandates regarding social gatherings.”
According to the release, Ford and the Board will be looking at all possibilities of a traditional onsite show and auction but they will be prepared for virtual livestock show and auction should the COVID-19 restrictions continue.
“As we investigate our options and make decisions, we will notify all parties involved,” read the release. “Please have patience with us during this time as our efforts require research, guidance and difficult Board decisions.”
Even as they navigate through this uncharted territory, read the release, the Colusa County Fair Board and fair staff continue to stand behind the 4-H and Future Farmers of America exhibitors that are a staple of the fair each year.
“Our hearts go out to our carnival ride providers, our still exhibitors, floriculture department, food and beverage concessionaires, concerts and entertainment, ticket sellers, non-profit organizations, auditors, clowns, and school arts and crafts,” said Ford. “We will get through this together and we look forward to your return in 2021.”