A large commercial grade marijuana grow was located in Willows.
According to a release issued by the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Glenn Investigations and Narcotics Task Force, with assistance of several outside agencies, executed a search warrant at a commercial property located at 827 S. Tehama Street on July 27 after receiving complaints of a strong smell of marijuana coming from the building.
The Willows Fire Department, Pacific Gas and Electric Company and the California Highway Patrol had also responded to the area just two days earlier, according to the release, responding to a power line that had melted, fell across Tehama Street and started a small grass fire.
During the service of the search warrant, investigators located the commercial grade mariuana grow inside the heavily fortified two-story building, which had been converted to include living quarters for several individuals.
“Investigators located approximately 3000 marijuana stems in grow pots throughout the building,” it was stated in the release. “Unknown persons removed most of the marijuana from the premises prior to the service of the search warrant leaving only the base stems.”
While recreational marijuana use became legal in California in 2018, it is still a crime to sell marajuana or possess it with the intent to sell unless parties have both a state and local license.
Glenn County also adopted Ordinance 15.797.020, which prohibits marijuana to be grown in any indoor setting in all zoning districts throughout the county.
“The ordinance also prohibits the delivery of marijuana,” it was stated in the release.
At the time the search was conducted, investigators did not locate any persons inside the building.
Investigators said cultivation equipment including LED grow lighting, miscellaneous chemicals and carbon dioxide air tanks were also left in the building.
“It appeared the involved parties illegally installed several central air conditioning units to the building and completed other non-permitted electrical modifications on the building,” it was stated in the release. “The electrical modifications are considered contributory to the electrical overload and melted the downed power line several days earlier.”
The city of Willows has since deemed the property uninhabitable.
According to the release, the Glenn Interagency Narcotics Task Force is still investigating the incident.