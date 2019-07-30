The Community Action Agency of Butte County will host a Tailgate Food Giveaway for low-income Glenn County residents in need of food on Friday, Aug. 2, in Willows.
The food will be distributed while supplies last and there will be representatives available to assist the public with information about other Community Action Agency programs, according to a press release.
The Tailgate Food Giveaway will take place on Friday, Aug. 2, from 9 a.m.-noon at the First Southern Baptist Church, 112 N Yolo St., Willows.
The service is made possible by the First Southern Baptist Church, Willows Food Bank, California Emergency Foodlink of Sacramento and the Community Action Agency of Butte County, Inc., through its North State Food Bank.
For more information, call 712-2600, option 3, or visit www.buttecaa.com.