In an effort to raise money for a local organization and bring a new community event to Glenn County, the local Farm Bureau hosted the first-ever Farmer Fest on Saturday.
With activities such as a bounce house, lawn games, a dunk tank, food and live music, the community was able to enjoy the warm summer day at the Glenn County Fairgrounds.
Lisa Humphreys, manager of the Glenn County Farm Bureau, said the bureau wanted to host a family-fun, community event. They also wanted to show support for a local organization – Glenn County 4-H.
“They were very appreciative of the (Glenn County Farm Bureau’s) gesture,” said Betsy Karle, of the Glenn County UC Cooperative Extension.
Humphreys said the financials are not yet wrapped up so it’s not known how much will be donated to Glenn County 4-H as of Monday afternoon.
“The event was very enjoyable, so great to see families, friends and the community gathered to support Glenn County 4-H and have a good time,” Humphreys said. “(Glenn County Farm Bureau) would like to thank everyone for the support.”