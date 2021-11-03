Mendocino National Forest staff recently released the draft environmental assessment (EA) on a proposed multi-phase, forest-wide prescribed fire and fuels management strategy.
“The strategy would use low intensity fires ignited under controlled conditions, along with manual and possibly mechanical removal methods to reduce hazardous fuels build-up and dense vegetation that could fuel more extreme wildfires in the future,” read a release issued by the Forest Service. “The long-term project would improve and retain ecosystem health and resilience across the Forest.”
Forest officials have requested community feedback on the proposal and all comments are due by Monday, Nov. 22.
“Project-specific comments are important to the Forest and its planning process,” read the release. “This period is intended to provide an opportunity to comment on the project prior to the development of the final EA and draft Decision Notice.”
Comments can be submitted via email to comments-pacificsouthwest-mendocino@usda.gov.
The community is also encouraged to attend one of two virtual public meetings being facilitated today (Wednesday) to provide an opportunity for the community to learn more about the proposal and to ask questions.
The first public meeting will be held via Microsoft Teams from 3-4 p.m. To access this meeting visit http://bit.ly/RxFireEA1 or call 202-650-0123 and enter conference ID: 351 593 616#.
The second meeting will be held via Microsoft Teams from 7-8 p.m. To access this meeting, visit http://bit.ly/RxFireEA2 or call 202-650-0123 and enter conference ID: 571 905 778#.
The Mendocino Prescribed Fire and Fuels Management Strategy would allow for a landscape-scale environmental analysis for the explicit purpose of prescribed burning and fuels-reduction treatments across the entire forest, excluding designated wilderness areas, according to the release, and would afford additional opportunities for the Mendocino National Forest to treat more acres in a timely fashion by taking advantage of geographic and seasonal conditions, while avoiding delays and inefficiencies associated with developing individualized, smaller-scale proposals.
Reducing the buildup of hazardous fuels supports forest officials’ goals of promoting healthier, more resilient forest stands, officials said.
“Taking a condition-based, landscape-scale approach to fuel reduction and fuels management will allow the forest to more quickly and effectively mitigate wildfire risks where it’s needed most and when conditions are most beneficial,” said Mendocino Forest Supervisor Ann Carlson.
The strategy includes an alternative proposal to use mechanical equipment to remove vegetation or thin dense stands of trees in areas where it may be unsafe or infeasible to use prescribed fire or hand-thinning.
For more information or to view the draft online, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=59722.