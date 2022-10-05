The Glenn County Board of Supervisors is seeking input from the community about how to allocate the remaining $2,473,397 in Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
To gather input, county officials have planned a series of workshops at various locations throughout the county as well as an online survey.
During the planned workshops, county officials said they will provide funding information, eligible expenses and information about the online survey being conducted to gather additional input.
The upcoming workshops include:
– Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Willows Memorial Hall, 525 W. Sycamore St., Willows.
– Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Orland Success Square Conference Center, 131 E. Walker St., Orland.
– Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Hamilton City High School Library, 620 Canal St., Hamilton City.
All meetings will begin at 6 p.m. The online survey can be accessed by visiting https://tinyurl.com/mtjncd5k.
According to county officials, the funds from ARPA delivered $350 billion for state, local, territorial and tribal governments to respond to the COVID-19 emergency and lead a strong, resilient, and equitable recovery.
These funds were distributed to help communities fight the pandemic and support families and businesses struggling with its public health and economic impacts, maintain vital public services, even amid declines in revenue resulting from the crisis and build a strong, resilient, and equitable recovery by making investments that support long-term growth and opportunity.
Glenn County received $5,515,007 in ARPA funding and the board of supervisors has already allocated $3,041,611.
For more information, call 530-934-6400, email bmesker@countyofglenn.net or visit www.countyofglenn.net.