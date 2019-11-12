During Congressman John Garamendi’s sixth annual Women of the Year Awards in October, two Glenn County women were honored along with 48 other women from throughout the Third Congressional District, according to a press release.
The women who were awarded are seen as leaders and visionaries in their communities who have made significant contributions to society through public services, business, education and local advocacy.
“One of the highlights of my year, every year, is hosting this event to recognize the achievements of these distinguished women,” Garamendi said in the press release. “These leaders come from a variety of backgrounds, but every one of them has made a real difference to their communities and the people around them, it’s a privilege to be able to honor them.”
This year’s Women of the Year also included a tribute and recognition of Natalie Corona – the Davis police officer who was killed during her service to the community earlier this year.
“Officer Corona was a bright member of the Davis Police Department,” Garamendi said. “Even prior to her police training in last December, Officer Corona was respected by her colleagues and friends for her commitment to serving her community and dedication to her fellow officers. She selflessly served and protected her community and will be remembered and honored for her dedication to making the city of Davis a safer environment for all.”
Two Glenn County women were also honored:
Mary Rose Kennedy
Retired teacher, Orland Unified School District
Kennedy has devoted her career and professional life to caring for and educating children. As a mother of five, retired teacher and current classroom volunteer, Kennedy has touched the lives of countless children in the community.
Kennedy served in the district for more than 25 years before retiring and was honored as a Glenn County Teacher of the Year and later inducted into the Glenn County Educator’s Hall of Fame.
She continues to volunteer her time in classrooms helping children learn the joy of reading.
She has also used her grant writing skills to help secure funding for community organizations such as the Orland Arts Commission, Orland Beautification Committee and a local club providing scholarships to high school students.
Vangie Porras
Legal assistant, Corporon Law Office, Orland
Porras has served in some form in Glenn County since 1989.
As one of the first Latino students welcomed into the Orland Unified School District, she faced stark challenges to having her voice heard.
That didn’t stop her from finding ways to become involved in the community.
She served at the Democratic Party booth at the Glenn County Fair in 1989 and eventually became treasurer of the Glenn County Democratic Party.
Outside politics, Porras expanded her portfolio of service to the Orland Unified School District and the Glenn County Fair Board.