One of the organizers of a couple of local marches in support of the Black Lives Matter movement said she’s hoping to see people continue working for change.
“We’re really hoping to see that people aren’t just showing up for the protests, but that they’re donating if they can and working for change in our own community,” said Victoria Lanzarin, one of the organizers of a protest that took place on Friday in Orland.
The event took place on June 19 and celebrated Juneteenth, which commemorates the day in 1865 when those who were enslaved learned they had been freed.
Lanzarin said they saw a good amount of support from the community – including some people who honked in support, gave a thumbs up or raised a fist. Some, however, spoke out in opposition or gave an obscene gesture.
“Overall, though, it went very well,” Lanzarin said. “After marching, we sat down together and talked about ways we can take action for change in our community.”
She said there was an Orland High School alumni who is planning to talk to school administration and push for more diversity classes.
“We’re also wanting to push for change in the education system,” Lanzarin said. “… I think having more diversity classes in schools would help people see the struggles of (people of color).”