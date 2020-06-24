Glenn County saw 23 new COVID-19 cases between Friday and Monday, according to Glenn County Public Health.
Amy Travis, the deputy director of the Glenn County Office of Emergency Services, said the county has seen a total of 65 cases since March – as of Monday afternoon, there are 30 active and the rest are recovered.
Travis said the main reason they’ve seen an increase over the last couple of weeks is people having social gatherings. She said most cases have been tied to events within people’s private residences and then the cases are spread through households and some work sites.
She said the current active cases are isolated at home and public health has made contact with their close contacts so those people will be monitored for 14 days.
“We really do not recommend social gatherings,” Travis said. “That’s where we’re seeing the spread.”
She said people should also stay home if they’re sick and practice social distancing.
Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a state order requiring residents to wear facial coverings in common and public indoor spaces and outdoors when social distancing is not possible. There are certain exemptions, which can be found at https://bit.ly/2ClPRut.
Travis said they’re recommending that people follow the guidance because it will help reduce the spread of COVID-19 – however, there’s no citation for not wearing a mask.
Travis said private businesses can require that patrons wear a facial covering.
“We ask that the public respect that,” Travis said.
According to a press release, Glenn County is moving forward with state-permitted industries reopening.
Effective Friday, June 19, expanded personal care services – including massage, waxing, nails, tattoos, etc. – were able to reopen using industry-specific guidance provided by the California Department of Public Health, available on the Glenn County website.
For more information, contact Glenn County Public Health at 934-6588, visit www.countyofglenn.net/COVID19 or visit the Glenn County Health and Human Services Agency – HHSA Facebook page.