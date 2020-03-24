Glenn County continues to have no confirmed cases of COVID-19, however, the number of novel coronavirus cases in California has continued to grow, according to a press release.
In order to protect the health of Californians, the California State Public Health Officer and Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered residents to stay at home, with some exceptions, until further notice.
Exceptions include things like seeking healthcare and picking up medications; buying groceries and picking up food; going to the bank, gas stations and laundromats; caring for a relative or friend; and going to and from work.
If one must go out, people are asked to practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet of distance.
This order does not restrict movement or travel, rather it’s intended to get people to stay home as much as possible and avoid social gatherings.
It’s acceptable for one’s family to be together in one’s home, car and less than 6 feet apart from each other.
“No one expects you to distance yourself from your household family members,” it was stated in the press release.
Restaurants can continue with pick-up, drive-through or delivery options with no seated dining.
Mass social gatherings and nonessential meetings should be canceled.
Bars, night clubs and breweries are to remain closed.
Things for businesses and employees to know
According to the press release, other exceptions apply, which allows individuals to continue to go to work if they are part of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s “essential critical infrastructure sectors.”
Some of these essential sectors include healthcare, retail groceries, pharmacies, law enforcement, public works and government services.
The full list of essential critical infrastructure workers can be found at the agency’s website at www.cisa.gov/coronavirus.
If one’s business provides an essential service and can safely continue to operate abiding by social distancing measures, then the business may remain open, according to the press release.
Workplace modifications should be done to promote the use of telecommuting, no in-person meetings, no congregation of staff and break rooms, no sustained client contact and remaining 6 feet or more in social distancing.
If one’s business doesn’t provide an essential service and cannot meet the recommendations, it’s asked that the business closes and staff is sent home.
Visit Glenn County’s COVID-19 webpage for more information – the page is being updated daily.
“As we come together to slow the spread of COVID-19, everyone has a role to play in protecting public health and safety,” it was stated in the press release. “At this time, we are strongly recommending that the public follow these orders.”
More information on COVID-19
Testing for COVID-19 continues to be available in Glenn County and is limited to patients who meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria for the virus, according to the press release.
According to Glenn County Public Health, four tests have been administered and come back negative for the coronavirus.
The state agencies that regulate health care have mandated that all full-service insurance plans (including Medi-Cal) waive copayments, coinsurance and deductibles for medically necessary screening and testing for COVID-19.
However, testing should only be sought by people who have COVID-19 symptoms – such as fever, cough and/or shortness of breath – and require medical attention.
It’s asked that people don’t call Glenn County Public Health for a test but to contact their primary provider.
If one is sick:
– Stay home. COVID-19 symptoms are fever, cough and/or shortness of breath.
– If symptoms worsen, contact one’s healthcare provider.
– If one has shortness of breath or requires immediate medical assistance, seek emergency medical attention.
For more information on COVID-19, visit the state website www.covid19.ca.gov, the Glenn County webpage www.countyofglenn.net/covid19, contact Glenn County Public Health at 934-6588, Butte-Glenn 2-1-1 or access the Glenn County Health & Human Services Agency or Glenn County Sheriff’s Office Facebook pages.
Call for sewing/quilting groups and individuals
The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that healthcare facilities across the country are running into issues securing adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare and first responder staff.
The supply of N95 masks has been depleted and replenishing supply has become difficult as demand increases.
In an effort to prioritize PPE usage locally, they’re hoping to get a stock of cloth surgical masks to be utilized where appropriate to allow for more efficient distribution of the limited N95 masks.
They’re hoping to have some of these masks in the public health office for distribution locally by the end of next week.
Individuals or groups that would like to participate and are willing to produce and donate masks can contact the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office at 934-6431 or via Facebook. For more information, visit the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Willows City Council and Planning Commission meetings
California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order related to convening for public meetings in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a press release, the city of Willows will continue to convene its regularly scheduled public meetings of the City Council and Planning Commission in the City Hall Chambers until further notice.
Pursuant to the executive order and to maintain the orderly conduct of the meeting, Willows will allow the City Council and Planning Commission to attend the meeting telephonically and to participate in the meeting to the same extent as if they were present.
Based on guidance from the California Department of Public Health and the governor’s office, in order to minimize the spread of the novel coronavirus, it’s asked that people do the following:
– People are encouraged to watch the Facebook live video that will be available on the city of Willows Facebook page.
– If someone chooses not to attend the City Council or Planning Commission meeting but wishes to make a comment on a specific agenda item, it’s asked that they submit their comment via email by 11 a.m. on the morning of the meeting. Submit the comments to the city clerk, Tara Rustenhoven, at trustenhoven@cityofwillows.org. The comment will be placed into the record at the meeting. Comments can also be submitted by U.S. Mail but must be received by 11 a.m. the morning of the meeting. Send comments to City of Willows, Tara Rustenhoven, City Clerk, 201 N Lassen St., Willows, CA, 95988.
– If someone wishes to attend the City Council or Planning Commission meeting in person, they will be required to maintain appropriate social distancing – such as maintaining a 6-foot distance between yourself and other individuals.
Willows City Hall will be closed to the public but will remain open by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 934-7041.
2020 soccer program
The city of Willows will be canceling the spring 2020 soccer program, effective immediately, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The canceling of the program is to protect the health and safety of the community members of Willows and the Glenn County community.
Refunds will be processed over the next 30 days.
Those who paid by credit card will be credited back to the card they used to register for the soccer program. Those who paid by cash or check will receive a refund by check to the individual who completed the registration at the mailing address that they listed at the time of registration.
Orland City Hall, police department and library closed to the public
In an effort to reduce exposure of COVID-19 to the public and city staff, Orland announced that effective Thursday, March 19, city hall, the police department and library will be closed to the public.
Utility payments can be made online at www.cityoforland.com or a check may be mailed or placed in the drop slot outside of city hall.
City staff will be available by phone at 865-1600 or email at citymanager@cityoforland.com.
Pete Carr, Orland city manager, said City Council meetings will be done by teleconference, with media and the public provided phone numbers with which to call in, listen and comment.
Planning and other commission meetings are suspended unless the opt to meet with similar teleconferencing technology, Carr said.
Glenn County Fairgrounds events
The Glenn County Fair Board of Directors met Tuesday, March 17, for an emergency meeting regarding COVID-19 and its impact on the fairgrounds, according to a press release.
As recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local governments, the board moved that all interim events at the fairgrounds are canceled until May 10.
The property and office will be closed to the public for the time being.
As this is an ever changing situation, visit www.glenncountyfair.org and follow the Glenn County Fairgrounds on social platforms for updates.
The Glenn County Fair, May 14-17, falls just outside of the recommended eight-week cancellation of large events.
UC Cooperative Extension – Glenn County
The UC Cooperative Extension – Glenn county announced that following direction from the University of California Agriculture & Natural Resources and Glenn County, they have mandated to cancel, postpone or modify to conference call or online delivery of all scheduled in-person events through at least April 7.
This includes 4-H club, project and committee meetings; master gardener plant clinics; 4-H Archery Shoot; 4-H Livestock Challenge; Prescribed Fire Workshop; Soil, Water and Pest Management Training for field workers; Dairy Antimicrobial Stewardship Conference; and all clientele meetings and appointments.
Specific information about each event will be, or already has been, communicated by email.
For more information, visit www.ceglenn.ucanr.edu.
The office is currently closed to the public. Community education specialists and advisers are working remotely and are available by email, mobile phone and other virtual communications technology. Staff are in the office during regular business hours and are available by phone at 865-1107 or email by glenn@ucanr.edu.