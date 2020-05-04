Glenn County’s Jody Samons was recently honored as the Third Assembly District 2020 Woman of the Year by Assembly Member James Gallagher (R-Yuba City), according to a press release.
“From reviving an unused rail line, to finding companies that will preserve and utilize historic buildings, to bringing economic development feasibility studies and projects to the cities within the county, Jody (Samons) has been a positive, inspiring, driving force,” it was stated in the press release.
Samons is a longtime Glenn County community member and has served the community, youth and agriculture of the county for about 39 years.
Due to the coronavirus public health emergency, the legislature wasn’t able to honor Samons in person.
Samons spent the first 35 years of her career in the county’s Cooperative Extension Office, where she worked to support and protect agriculture, 4-H and youth development, according to the press release. In 2016, she took on the role of community development director for the county, helping numerous businesses come to or expand within Glenn County.
She also developed the plan and secured the funding to open a business incubator in Glenn County – the Glenn Grows center.
Samons was also instrumental in the expansion of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the North Valley into Glenn County.
She also was a critical driver in bringing CalPlant 1, the world’s first commercial-scale producer of rice straw-based medium density fiberboard, to Glenn County.
“It’s pretty humbling,” Samons said. “I’m honored. It’s just always what I’ve done. For Gallagher and his entire staff, it’s wonderful to provide the recognition.”
“You can see from the community activities listed that she has a passion for youth and agriculture, creating opportunities or improving their success,” said Samons’ daughter, Amanda. “Oftentimes, she thinks outside the box to problem solve and come up with creative solutions to difficult dilemmas. She gives of her time endlessly, always putting everyone else’s needs before her own.”
Held annually, the Woman of the Year ceremony celebrates California’s women. The first ceremony took place in 1987 to help commemorate Women’s History Monday. The event has become an annual Capitol tradition to salute women who have performed outstanding community service.
However, this year, the California Legislature was unable to host a ceremony to honor Samons.
“I am proud to have the opportunity to honor Jody,” Gallagher said. “As a champion for youth and agriculture, she has been instrumental in helping Glenn County and the greater North State area come together and thrive. Jody’s hard work and dedication is inspiring to watch as she continues to better the lives of those around her.”
Gallagher represents the Third Assembly District, which encompasses Glenn, Sutter, Tehama and Yuba counties as well as portions of Butte and Colusa counties.