The Glenn County superintendent of schools recently recommended that all schools in the county remain closed for the remainder of the school year in response to COVID-19 concerns.
Originally most school districts planned to be closed through April 20.
Glenn County Public Health also “highly recommended” that school campuses remain closed through the rest of the school year.
Here’s a breakdown of information from individual school districts:
Willows Unified School District
The Willows Unified School District will be closed for in-person instruction for the remainder of the school district upon the guidance of the state superintendent of public instruction, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s directive and the Glenn County Health Department.
Meals will be offered for students until further notice.
Grab-and-go lunch and breakfast is available for all children 18 years old and younger at Willows High School from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Children must be present to pick up meals.
Meals may also be picked up from district vans at specific locations.
For more information, visit www.willowsunified.org.
Orland Unified School District
Orland Unified School District announced that it will be closed to in-person instruction for the remainder of the year.
According to a letter from the superintendent, the rest of the instruction will be focused on distance learning.
However, the district is waiting for further direction from the California Department of Education on topics like grades, credits and graduation.
Free breakfast and lunch are available in a to-go style package for children in the community 18 years old or younger at C.K. Price Intermediate School 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. On Wednesdays, to-go bags will consist of three complete breakfasts and lunches. Children must be present to pick up food. For more information, visit www.orlandusd.net.
Hamilton Unified School District
Following the recommendations from the county superintendent and public health, the Hamilton Unified School District will remain closed for the rest of the school year.
The district will continue to offer nutrition services for students 18 years old and younger. Free pick-up and drive-through breakfast and lunch will be available at Hamilton Elementary School from 8-10 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Children must be present to receive meals and meals must be consumed off site.
For more information, visit www.husdschools.org.
Stony Creek Joint Unified School District
Kevin Triance, superintendent/principal of Stony Creek Joint Unified School District, said the district will be doing distance learning for the remainder of the school year. It was decided after the recommendations from the state and health department.
Combination sack breakfast and lunch meals will continue to be available during the closure. For more information about meal orders, call 968-5288 or visit www.scjusd.org.
Princeton Joint Unified School District
Princeton Joint Unified School District Superintendent/Principal Korey Wlliams said in a statement that it’s unlikely that in-person classes will resume this school year. The decision was made following the recommendations of the state superintendent of public instruction, the Glenn County superintendent of schools and the Glenn County Public Health Department.
Williams said in the statement that if the situation changes, they will reopen on short notice.
Meal service is available for children 18 years old and younger at Princeton Junior and Senior High School, 473 State St., Princeton, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Children must be present to receive meals and food must be consumed off site.
For more information, visit www.pjusd.org or call 439-2261.