The Glenn County unemployment rate rose to 16.2 percent in April compared to 9 percent in March, according to the latest information from the Employment Development Department.
The state’s unemployment rate was 16.1 percent while the national average was 14.4 percent.
April saw a decrease of 2,190 available jobs compared to the month prior – with 430 being in the farming industry.
Other industries that saw a loss in jobs include manufacturing (540 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (550 jobs); financial actives (20 jobs); educational and health services (130 jobs); leisure and hospitality (590 jobs); and government (40 jobs).
However, some industries saw an increase of available jobs, including mining, logging and construction (10 jobs); and professional and business services (40 jobs).
Out of 58 counties in California, Glenn County ranked number 38th for lowest unemployment rates.