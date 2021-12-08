The Covelo Ranger Station closed to the public last week until further notice.
According to a release issued by the Forest Service, all phone calls to the station will be transferred to the Upper Lake Ranger Station.
While the Covelo Station is closed, Christmas tree permits can still be purchased in-person at the Mendocino National Forest Supervisor’s Office, 825 N. Humboldt Avenue, Willows, or at the Upper Lake Ranger Station, 10025 Elk Mountain Road, Upper Lake.
Mail-in forms can be sent to the Supervisor’s Office but permit requests received after Dec.14 will not be filled, according to the release.
In addition to the Willows and Upper Lake forest offices, four vendors are also selling Christmas tree permits, including:
– Upper Lake Grocery, 160 E. State Route 20, Upper Lake
– M&M Feed, 74540 Hill Road, Covelo
– Keith’s Family Foods, 76201 Covelo Road, Covelo
– The Sacramento River Discovery Center, 1000 Sale Lane, Red Bluff
For information about Christmas tree permits, visit go.usa.gov/xeau9.