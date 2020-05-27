As of Friday afternoon, Glenn County had reported 12 positive COVID-19 cases with three being active and nine recovered – an update wasn’t available on Monday prior to publication.
A total of 375 tests have been administered – with 363 negative results.
A state OptumServe testing site is open in Butte County that is open to Glenn County residents.
The OptumServe testing site is located at Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico. To make an appointment, call 1-888-634-1123.
For more information, contact Glenn County Public Health at 934-6588, visit www.countyofglenn.net/COVID19 or visit the Glenn County Health and Human Services Agency – HHSA Facebook page.