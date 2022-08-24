Free COVID-19 self-swab testing is now available at the Orland Free Library.
According to library director Jody Halsey Meza, no appointment is needed to pick up a test kit.
“Just call the library at 530-865-1640 on Mondays, Wednesdays, or Fridays from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. to schedule to pick up a test kit, self-swab and drop off your test all in one visit – plus get results in less than 48 hours,” said Halsey Meza. “You will need a smartphone or computer to register and receive your test results.”
For more information, call the Orland Free Library at 530-865-1640.