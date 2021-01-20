Glenn County Public Health is continuing to vaccinate those at risk for complications from COVID-19, according to a press release from the department.
Eligibility has been expanded to include those who are 75 years and older and those 65 and older with underlying medical conditions for vaccination in Glenn County.
According to the press release, the California Department of Public Health announced last week that those 65 and older should be prioritized for vaccination. Glenn County is working toward that goal, however, calls for appointments for those meeting the current eligibility of 75-plus and 65-plus with medical conditions, have surpassed both the call capacity of public health as well as vaccine allocations for the county.
“Glenn County is unable to open up vaccinations to additional groups until the state is able to keep up the supply of the vaccine to meet the demands and needs in current phases,” it was stated in the press release.
Approximately 1,000 first dose vaccinations are scheduled for Jan. 22 through Feb. 5 – these clinics will continue to serve healthcare workers and personnel in Phase 1A as well as residents 75 and over and 65 and older with underlying health conditions, according to the press release. Clinics are subject to change based on vaccine availability.
January clinics are full and a clinic tentatively scheduled for Feb. 5 is full.
People who scheduled an appointment are being notified that appointments are contingent on vaccine availability, according to the press release.
Additional clinic are scheduled for February, however, they can’t be released until the state releases more information on vaccine inventory and shipments. A waitlist has been started.
“We ask residents of Glenn County to be patient with the vaccine process and with our staff as we work through this unprecedented pandemic response,” it was stated in the response.
The county is working on a web-based solution for residents to register and self-identify eligibility, such as age or workforce sector, as well as interest in being contacted when appointments are being made for that qualifying tier.
According to the press release, Glenn County has administered approximately 570 first dose vaccines to the Phase 1A sector (healthcare, frontline public health, behavioral health crisis providers, child welfare services, in-home supportive services, long-term care and congregate facility residents and staff, coroner and mortuary services) and Phase 1B sector (emergency services) in the past month.
The county received approximately 100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine lot that the state has recommended providers pause administration of to determine whether it is linked with a higher rate of allergic reactions.
Half of the county’s doses were administered during a vaccination clinic conducted last week.
According to the press release, no immediate allergic reactions occurred during the clinic and standard observation period.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the remaining doses in this lot will not be utilized until the investigation by state and federal officials is complete,” it was stated in the press release.
Anyone experiencing a reaction or side effects following vaccination should report it to the CDC V-Safe Health Checker online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/vsafe.html.
As of Monday, Glenn County had 321 active COVID-19 cases – 18 of which were hospitalized and 303 were self-isolating.
Since March, 2,227 positive cases have been reported in Glenn County, 1,887 have recovered and 19 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported.
To view Glenn County’s COVID-19 dashboard, visit https://bit.ly/3go8j5E.