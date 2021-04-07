Those who are over the age of 50 are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and every Californian 16 years of age and over will be eligible to be vaccinated on April 15.
As of last week, more than 10,500 doses have been administered to Glenn County residents.
Those currently eligible to be vaccinated include people 50 and older; people 16-49 years old with certain high-risk medical conditions or disabilities; people living in congregate facilities; and employment-based sectors including healthcare providers, emergency services personnel, education and childcare providers, food and agriculture personnel, public transit personnel, couriers, and janitors serving in those sectors.
According to the Glenn County website, places that are offering COVID-19 vaccines include the Walmart pharmacy in Willows (www.walmart.com/cp/1228302), Northern Valley Indian Health in Willows (nvih.org/covid-19/), the Walgreens pharmacy in Orland (www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19) and the OptumServe site in Orland (myturn.ca.gov).
Last week, Glenn County moved from the most-restrictive purple tier to the less-restrictive red tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, which allowed more businesses and activities to reopen.
According to a press release, the red tier also allows Glenn County to follow the Small County Framework – where small counties are subject to existing Blueprint rules with the exception of the new case rate threshold. The new case rate threshold is 35 cases per 100,000 people for maintaining red tier status.
As of Tuesday, Glenn County has 28 active COVID-19 cases – seven of which are hospitalized and 21 are in self-isolation.
In total there have been a total of 2,845 positive cases in Glenn County, 2,792 closed cases and 25 local virus-related deaths reported.
To view the Glenn County COVID-19 dashboard, visit https://bit.ly/3go8j5E.
For more information, visit www.countyofglenn.net/COVID19.