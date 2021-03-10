lenn County will soon begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations to those who are medically high risk, per California’s guidance.
Laura Medina, of Glenn County Public Health, said currently they are vaccinating those in Phase 1A (including healthcare workers and long-term care residents) and Phase 1B (including those who are 65 and older, emergency services personnel, education and licensed childcare providers, and food and agriculture personnel).
Per the state’s guidance, those between the ages of 16 and 64 who are considered medically high risk will be able to be vaccinated beginning March 15 – more information on vaccine eligibility can be found at www.covid19.ca.gov/vaccines.
Medina said those who are currently eligible can fill out a “Vaccine Interest Survey” in order to schedule an appointment – to access the survey, visit www.countyofglenn.net/covid19.
She said they continue to encourage people to get vaccinated if eligible, wash hands regularly, stay home if sick, practice social distancing and wear facial coverings.
As of Tuesday, Glenn County had 36 active COVID-19 cases, according to Public Health.
Four of the active cases were hospitalized while 32 were self-isolating.
Since March, there have been a total of 2,727 positive cases and 23 virus-related deaths in Glenn County.
To view Glenn County’s COVID-19 dashboard, visit https://bit.ly/3go8j5E.