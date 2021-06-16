Glenn County Public Health reported last week that it was notified that a resident tested positive for the B.1.1.7 Alpha variant of the coronavirus.
According to a press release, the B.1.1.7 Alpha variant is one of the variants of concern in California as it is more contagious and tends to make people sicker.
“We will likely continue to have more variants in our county, and potential consequences for those not vaccinated will be more significant,” said Dr. Jared Garrison, Glenn County Health Officer.
According to the press release, those 12 years of age and older are eligible for the free COVID-19 vaccine – Pfizer is currently the only vaccine type approved for residents 12 years of age and older.
“The most protective strategy is getting the COVID vaccine, which works against the B.1.1.7 Alpha variant,” it was state in the press release.
The vaccine is available at the following locations in Glenn County (vaccine type available may vary):
–Dr. Joanne Reid (pediatrician), 263 N Villa Ave., Willows, call 530-934-8700 – 12 years of age and older.
–Northern Valley Indian Health, 207 N Butte St., Willows, visit www.nvih.org or call 530-781-1447 – 12 years of age and older.
–Walgreens Pharmacy, 828 Newville Road, Orland, visit www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 – 12 years of age and older.
–OptumServe, 320 Third St., Orland, Wednesday through Saturday, visit myturn.ca.gov or call 833-422-4255, walk-ins welcome – 18 years of age and older.
–Orland Care Pharmacy, 61 E Walker St., Orland, call 530-865-4688, walk-ins welcome – 18 years of age and older.
–Walmart, 470 N Airport Road, Willows, visit www.walmart.com/cp/1228302 – 18 years of age and older.
As of Tuesday, Glenn County had six active cases – all of which were self-isolating.
In total, there have been 2,952 positive COVID-19 cases in the county, 2,919 closed cases and 27 virus-related deaths.
To view the Glenn County COVID-19 dashboard, visit https://bit.ly/3go8j5E.
For more information, visit www.countyofglenn.net/COVID19.