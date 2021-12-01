Craft fair, parade to kick off holiday festivities in Willows

The streets of Willows will light up on Saturday as the Willows Chamber of Commerce hosts the annual Holiday Light Parade.
Tony Wagenman, vice president of the Chamber, said the Willows Winter Community Market and Craft Fair will kick off a day of festivities with a variety of vendors set up behind Ace Hardware, 255 N. Tehama Street, Willows, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Then at 6 p.m. Santa will make his way through downtown Willows for the annual Christmas parade and the lighting of the town Christmas tree in the Merchants Bank Of Commerce parking lot, located at 155 N Tehama Street, Willows.
The Chamber of Commerce sponsors both events, which have come to be known as the official launch of the Christmas season in Willows, according to Chamber officials.
After Santa lights the town Christmas tree, Wagenman said he will hop back on his float and the children in attendance will each get a turn to come up and share their Christmas wishes with him.
Wagenman said while most parade entries are added last minute, there were already ten floats registered to participate in the parade as of Monday, including the Willows Fire Department, the North Valley Shopper and, of course, Old St. Nick.
“I want to thank the Burley family,” said Wagenman. “They build the float for Santa every year.”
According to Wagenman, Carte Blanche, located at 201 W Sycamore Street, Willows, will host a performance by the Mennonite youth choir before the parade, starting at 5:30 p.m.
The Ark Christian Center Church, located at 222 N. Butte Street, Willows, will also host a musical performance after the tree lighting ceremony.
“There will be Christmas songs and hymns, and refreshments will be available,” said Wagenman.
For more information, call Wagenman at 530-521-2530 or Lisa Diamond at 530-330-9194.