Caltrans crews are scheduled to continue working on a number of roadwork projects in the area.
Here’s what motorists can expect:
Glenn County
short-term project
- State Route 162: Between Airport Road and North Crawford Avenue, motorists can expect lane restrictions from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Thursday for utility work.
Butte County
long-term project
- State Route 70: A $48 million project will widen the existing two-lane highway to five lanes south of Oroville between Ophir Road and Palermo, create a continuous two-way left-turn lane, widen the shoulders and increase the clear recovery zone area for errant vehicles to safely recover and correct direction.
Colusa County
long-term projects
- State Routes 20/45: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $13.5 million project by Caltrans, the city of Colusa and Colusa County to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020.
- State Route 20/45: Between the intersection of Market and Bridge streets and Country Club Drive, motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
Short-term project
- Interstate 5: At the Hillgate undercrossing, motorists can expect lane and shoulder restrictions from 7 a.m.-5:45 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.