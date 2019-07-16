Caltrans crews are scheduled to continue working on a number of roadwork projects in the area.
Here’s what motorists can expect:
Butte County
long-term projects
- State Route 70: At Welsh Road, will be closed from SR-70 to Pacific Heights Road today through 7 p.m. Friday for excavation work. Detour available at Pacific Heights Road.
- State Route 70: From Ophir Road to Grover Lane, motorists can expect alternating lane closures today through 9 a.m. Saturday for k-rail installation.
- State Route 70: A $48 million project will widen the existing two-lane highway to five lanes south of Oroville between Ophir Road and Palermo, create a continuous two-way left-turn lane, widen the shoulders and increase the clear recovery zone area for errant vehicles to safely recover and correct direction.
Short-term projects
- State Route 70: At Pentz Road, eastbound motorists can expect lane restrictions from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday for guardrail work.
- State Route 99: From the Sutter County line to the Tehama County line, north- and southbound motorists can expect moving lane closures in various locations from 8 p.m.-7 a.m. today through Friday for pavement marker replacement.
- State Route 99: State Route 32 and the Mud Creek Bridge, north- and southbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 9 p.m.-5 a.m. today through Friday for guardrail work.
Colusa County
long-term projects
- State Routes 20/45: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $13.5 million project by Caltrans, the city of Colusa and Colusa County to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020.
Short-term project
- State Route 20: Between Husted Road and O Hair Road, motorists can expect lane restrictions from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. today through Friday for guardrail work.