Caltrans crews are scheduled to continue working on a number of roadwork projects in the area.
Here’s what motorists can expect:
Butte County
long-term projects
- State Route 70: Work continues on a $48.6 million project by Caltrans and the Butte County Association of Governments to widen the existing two-lane highway to five lanes south of Oroville between Ophir Road and Palermo, create a continuous two-way left-turn lane, widen the shoulders and increase the clear recovery zone area for errant vehicles to safely recover and correct direction.
- State Route 70: From Georgia Pacific Way to Palermo Road, motorists can expect intermittent lane restrictions at various times and locations from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Friday and from 7 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4 for K-rail installation work.
Short-term project
- State Route 70: Between Power House Hill Road and Oak Knob Draw, motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 9 p.m.-5 a.m. today through Friday for shoulder work.
Colusa County
long-term project
- State Routes 20/45: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $13.5 million project by Caltrans, the city of Colusa and Colusa County to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
- State Route 20: Between the Colusa-Lake county line and First Street, motorists can expect a moving lane closure at various times and locations from 8 p.m.-7 a.m. today through Thursday for striping work.