Caltrans is scheduled to have crews continue work on several road projects in the region.
Here’s what drivers can expect this week:
Glenn County
short-term project
- State Route 32: Between East Street and Woodward Avenue, eastbound motorists can expect shoulder closure from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Thursday for utility work.
Butte County
long-term project
- State Route 70: Work continues on a $48.6 million project by Caltrans and the Butte County Association of Governments to widen the existing two-lane highway to five lanes south of Oroville between Ophir Road and Palermo, create a continuous two-way left-turn lane, widen the shoulders and increase the clear recovery zone area for errant vehicles to safely recover and correct direction. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
- State Route 32 or West Ninth Street: Between Walnut Street and Willow Street, eastbound motorists can expect shoulder closure from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday and westbound motorists and expect lane restrictions 9:30 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday for utility work.
- State Route 70: At the West Branch of the Feather River, westbound motorists can expect the intermittent lane closures from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. today and Thursday for bridge work.
- State Route 70: From Mill Creek to Penstock Undercrossing, motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. today for utility work.
- State Route 99: From Scrub Creek to the Edgar Slough Bridge, northbound motorists can expect lane restrictions 8 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Friday for grinding and paving.
- State Route 191: Between Route 191 and Pearson, motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 7 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Friday for grinding and paving.
Colusa County
long-term project
- State Routes 20/45: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $13.5 million project by Caltrans, the city of Colusa and Colusa County to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
- State Route 20: At Freshwater/Husted Road, motorists can expect long-term right shoulder closure from 8 a.m.-midnight through Sept. 30 for sign work.