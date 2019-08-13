Work is set to continue on a number of Caltrans projects in the region this week.
Here’s what motorists can expect:
Butte County
long-term project
- State Route 70: Work continues on a $48.6 million project by Caltrans and the Butte County Association of Governments to widen the existing two-lane highway to five lanes south of Oroville between Ophir Road and Palermo, create a continuous two-way left-turn lane, widen the shoulders and increase the clear recovery zone area for errant vehicles to safely recover and correct direction.
short-term projects
- State Route 99: Between Cohasset Road and Palmetto Avenue, southbound motorists can expect lane and right shoulder restrictions from 10 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Sunday for guardrail work.
- State Route 99: At the Skyway Road overcrossing, motorists can expect moving and partial ramp closures from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Thursday to replace pavement markers.
- State Route 99: From south of Striplin Road to Butte House Road, north- and southbound motorists can expect moving lane closures in various locations from 8 p.m.-7 a.m. today through Thursday to replace pavement markers.
- State Route 149: At the State Route 99 junction, motorists can expect moving lane closures from 9 p.m.-7 a.m. today through Thursday for striping operations.
- State Route 162: Between Lower Wyandotte Road and Fay Way, motorists can expect right shoulder and lane restrictions from 6 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Thursday for utility work.
Colusa County
long-term project
- State Routes 20/45: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $13.5 million project by Caltrans, the city of Colusa and Colusa County to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
- State Route 20 (Colusa/Sutter County): Between Alameda Court and Central Street, eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. today through Wednesday for bridge work.
- State Route 20: Between the Lake County line and Husted Road, motorists can expect lane restrictions from 9 p.m.-8 a.m. today through Thursday for striping operation.
- State Route 20: At Freshwater/Husted Road, motorists can expect long-term shoulder closures from 8 a.m.-midnight through September for sign work.
- State Route 20: Between the Husted Road and O Hair Road, motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. today through Thursday for drainage and paving work.
- State Route 20: Between Main Canal and First Street, motorists can expect lane restrictions from 9 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Thursday for striping operation.