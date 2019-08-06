Caltrans crews are scheduled to continue working on a number of roadwork projects in the area.
Here’s what motorists can expect:
Glenn County
short-term project
- State Route 162: Between County Road 304 and the Nye Creek Bridge, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. today for utility work.
Butte County
long-term project
- State Route 70: Work continues on a $48.6 million project by Caltrans and the Butte County Association of Governments to widen the existing two-lane highway to five lanes south of Oroville between Ophir Road and Palermo, create a continuous two-way left-turn lane, widen the shoulders and increase the clear recovery zone area for errant vehicles to safely recover and correct direction.
Short-term projects
- State Route 99: Between Ford Avenue and the State Route 149 junction, north- and southbound motorists can expect moving lane closures in various locations from 10 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Thursday to replace pavement markers.
- State Route 99: Between Ford Avenue and Sheldon Avenue, north- and southbound motorists can expect moving lane closures in various locations from 9 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Thursday to replace pavement markers.
- State Route 99: Between Sheldon Avenue and the Butte-Sutter County line, north- and southbound motorists can expect moving lane closures in various locations from 10 p.m.-5 a.m. today through Thursday to replace pavement markers.
- State Route 162: Between Wilbur Road and Chuck Yeager Road, motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for drainage work.
Colusa County
long-term project
- State Routes 20/45: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $13.5 million project by Caltrans, the city of Colusa and Colusa County to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.