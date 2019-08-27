Work is set to continue on a number of Caltrans projects in the region this week.
Here’s what motorists can expect:
Butte County
long-term project
- State Route 70: Work continues on a $48.6 million project by Caltrans and the Butte County Association of Governments to widen the existing two-lane highway to five lanes south of Oroville between Ophir Road and Palermo, create a continuous two-way left-turn lane, widen the shoulders and increase the clear recovery zone area for errant vehicles to safely recover and correct direction. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
- State Route 32: At West Sacramento Avenue, motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday and from 10 p.m.-5:30 a.m. today through Friday for core drilling work.
- State Route 32 or West Ninth Street: Between Main Street and Wall Street, motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 9 p.m.-7 a.m. Wednesday.
- State Route 99: At Pentz Road, westbound motorists on Pentz Road can expect the right shoulder closed through mid-September for roadway construction.
Colusa County
long-term project
- State Routes 20/45: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $13.5 million project by Caltrans, the city of Colusa and Colusa County to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
- State Route 20: Between the Lake County line and Husted Road, motorists can expect lane restrictions from 9 p.m.-8 a.m. today through Thursday for striping and pavement marker replacement.
- State Route 20: At Freshwater/Husted Road, motorists can expect long-term right shoulder closure from 8 a.m.-midnight through Sept. 30 for sign work.