Fire crews from several departments worked to extinguish a garage fire in Willows on Saturday night.
According to a press release, at around 6:45 p.m., a member of the Willows Volunteer Fire Department was driving home when they saw a plume of smoke erupt from a nearby street.
The firefighter quickly went to the scene and found a garage attached to a home fully engulfed in flames with spread to the residence itself as well as surrounding vegetation. The firefighter called the Willows Fire Department engineer on duty to report the fire.
Willows Fire, along with Kanawha Fire, was dispatched at 6:47 p.m. at which time a Willows engine was already responding.
The engine arrived on scene shortly thereafter along with the Willows chief and began an aggressive attack as well as a search of the residence to ensure anyone home had evacuated.
A Willows ladder truck and engine, two Kanawha engines and personnel from Glenn Codora Volunteer Fire Department all arrived on scene as well.
Fire personnel stopped the spread of flames into the attic of the residence by pulling down the ceiling adjacent to the burned wall to access the fire then utilized a thermal imaging camera to ensure all hot spots had been put out, according to the press release.
Once the threat of flames spreading to the house had been neutralized, fire crews moved to completely extinguish the garage. A Kanawha engine moved to the alleyway at the rear of the house to assist with the rear attack.
According to the press release, at approximately 8:30 p.m., the flames had been extinguished and any hot spots mopped up. Fire personnel began being released, with most engines returned to the station by 9:45 p.m.
No firefighter or civilian injuries were reported.
“Willows Fire thanks all mutual aid fire personnel who responded, as well as the city of Willows employees who ensured our supply water was more than adequate and Glenn County Sheriff’s Office for helping for securing the scene,” it was stated in the press release.