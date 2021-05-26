Lance and Tammie Dreiss traveled from Chico to attend the Glenn County Fair on Saturday with their children, Austin, 5, and Brianna, 3.
“We just wanted to come out and bring the kids on some rides and enjoy some family time,” Lance Dreiss said. “... It feels good to be out seeing other people enjoy themselves.”
The Glenn County Fair returned last week after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Miki Martin, Glenn County Fairgrounds CEO, said they were seeing attendance at or above what they have seen in the past.
“I’m so excited everybody’s here and everybody’s able to come out,” Martin said. “Everybody’s really positive and everybody’s as excited as me to be here.”
She said the main change that had been made at the fair this year was that there were no vendors or exhibits indoors.
“Everything (was) outside, so we’ve made a little bit of changes in regards to our layout, things like that, just to make accommodations for everything outside,” Martin said.
The fair included food vendors, a carnival, family entertainment along with the Junior Livestock Auction.
Willows Future Farmers of America member Fabiola Vargas was showing her goat, Trolley.
“Just pretty much training him for today and making sure he’s eating right, gaining weight and all those things,” Vargas said of what went into taking care of Trolley before the auction.
She had Trolley since February.
“Just spending time with my goat and seeing everyone else show and see how they’re doing,” Vargas said about her favorite part of being at the fair.