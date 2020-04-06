The local dairy industry is now accepting applications from young women that would like to compete for the District 4 Dairy Princess crown.
“The winner will represent the dairy industry in District 4 as a spokesperson and will also represent the California dairy industry with a variety of audiences,” read a release issued by the California Milk Advisory Board. “The newly selected Dairy Princess and alternate will participate in a mandatory training in July where they receive professional development coaching.”
The competition is open to unmarried young women between the ages of 16-21 years of age who reside in Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity and Yuba counties. Applicants must also be from a family that own a dairy farm, work for the dairy industry or have a dairy-related background.
Applications are avaliable at www.californiadairypressroom.com/ca-dairy-princesses and the deadline to apply is Friday, May 1.
The contest, sponsored by the District 4 Dairy Princess Committee and the California Milk Advisory Board, will be held at Rolling Hills Casino in Corning on Friday, May 29. The event will start at 6 p.m. with a social hour followed by the contest at 7 p.m.
During the event, current Dairy Princess Hannah Gonzalez, of Hamilton City, will relinquish her crown to the winner and scholarships will be awarded.
“California is the nation’s leading milk producer,” read the release. “It also produces more butter, ice cream and nonfat dry milk than any other state. The state is the second-largest producer of cheese and yogurt. Real California dairy products can be identified by the Real California Milk seal, which certifies they are made exclusively with milk produced on California dairy farms by California dairy farm families.”
For more information, contact Dairy Princess Coordinator, Tiffany Nielsen, at dairyprincess@cmab.net or 559-280-9859.