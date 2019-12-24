The deadline for filing unified nongovernmental fire claimants to file claims against Pacific Gas and Electric Co. is Dec. 31 at 5 p.m.
Claims related to the Northern California fires that arose prior to Jan. 29, 2019, must be filed in PG&E’s Chapter 11 cases and received no later than the deadline. If any person or entity believes money is owed to them by PG&E for loss or injury resulting from the Northern California fires that arose before PG&E filed for Chapter 11, they must file a proof of claim before the deadline.
If those who are affected don’t submit a proof of claim by the deadline, they may be barred from filing a claim against PG&E and give up rights to any payment or compensation.
Fire claims can be filed online at www.officialfireclaims.com, at one of six PG&E claim service centers or by mail – the claim must be delivered prior to the deadline.
PG&E claim service centers will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. through Dec. 31 – except for public holidays.
They are located at:
- 350 Salem St., Chico.
- 231 D St., Marysville.
- 1850 Soscol Ave., Suite 105, Napa.
- 1567 Huntoon St., Oroville.
- 3600 Meadow View Road, Redding.
- 111 Stony Circle, Santa Rosa.
Fire claims can be filed by U.S. mail to the court-appointed claims and noticing agent.
PG&E Corporation Claims Processing Center, c/o Prime Clerk LLC, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4850, New York, NY, 10163-4850.
Before any distribution payments are made, a plan of reorganization and disclosure statement must be approved by the Bankruptcy Court. These documents, once approved, will explain the claims distribution process and the amounts that will be paid on account of allowed claims.
The Northern California fires included, but are not limited to the following fires: 37, Adobe, Atlas, Blue, Butte, Camp, Cascade, Cherokee, Ghost Ship, Honey, La Porte, Lobo, Maacama, McCourtney, Norrbom, Nuns, Patrick, Pocket, Point, Pressley, Pythian (aka Oakmont), Redwood, Sullivan, Sulphur and Tubbs.