Pacific Gas and Electric Co. and PGE Corporation announced that the bankruptcy court-approved deadline for fire claimants to file claim against PGE has been extended to Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. (Pacific time).
According to a press release, claims related to the Northern California fires that arose prior to Jan. 29 of this year must be filed in PGE’s Chapter 11 cases and received no later than the extended deadline. If any person or entity believes money is owed to them by PGE for loss or injury resulting from the Northern California fires, then they must file a proof of claim before the deadline. (The extended deadline does not apply to claims unrelated to the Northern California fires.)
If those who are affected don’t submit a proof of claim prior to the deadline, they may be barred from filing a claim against PGE and give up rights to any payment or other compensation.
Fire claims can be filed online, at one of six PGE claim service centers or by mail.
Fire claims must be made by the extended deadline and, if filing by mail, delivery must be completed before the deadline.
For more information, visit www.pgewildfireinfo.com or call the toll-free information line at 844-627-5328.
Fire claims can be submitted in person at the following PGE claim service centers trough Dec. 31, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., except for public holidays.
PGE claim service centers
- 350 Salem St., Chico.
- 231 D St., Marysville.
- 1850 Soscol Ave., Suite 105, Napa.
- 1567 Huntoon St., Oroville.
- 3600 Meadow View Road, Redding.
- 111 Stony Circle, Santa Rosa.
Fire claims can be filed by U.S. mail to:
PG&E Corporation Claims Processing Center, c/o Prime Clerk LLC, P.O. Box 4850, New York, NY, 10163-4850.