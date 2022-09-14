Robert Gary McGarr, 78, of Willows, died September 3, 2022 in Willows of natural causes. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Heart Association.
Death Notices: September 14, 2022
- Glenn County Transcript
-
-
- Comments
Weather Sponsored By:
Online Poll
Are you concerned about the rising tensions with North Korea?
Share your views with us.
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Glenn County RCD assists with illegal waste removal
- The Week Ahead: September 7, 2022
- Input sought for Glenn County economic development survey
- Rumiano Cheese announces plan to be carbon neutral by 2030
- Orland murderer granted parole
- Bell-Carter Foods acquired by company out of Spain
- ‘Basic of Bookkeeping’ workshop planned in Orland
- Barceloux-Tibessart Foundation awards grants during 17th annual ceremony
- Willows Car and Bike Show returns for 36th year
- Oralnd native graduates from Sam Houston State University
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
- Livestock auction returns to Colusa fairgrounds
- ADVICE: Are North Americans wimps when it comes to pain tolerance?
- Word On The Street: Community weighs in on Governor Newsom's death penalty executive order
- 120218: Classroom notes Franklin
- 120218: Classroom Notes Tierra Buena
- 120218: Classroom notes Twin Rivers
- C.O.U.N.T. me in for Coffee
- Auditions for 9 to 5