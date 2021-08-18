The California Department of Public Health notified Glenn County Public Health officials that two residents in the north part of the county have tested positive for the B.1.617.2 Delta variant of the coronavirus.
According to a release issued by Glenn County Public Health, both cases had been tested in July at the Optum Serve site in Orland.
“This site randomly selects samples for genome sequencing for surveillance purposes,” read the release.
The first case is a person in their 30s and has an unknown vaccine status, according to health officials, and the second case is a person in their 40s and self-reported that they have not been vaccinated for COVID-19.
“Due to the recent increase in cases, we suspect the delta variant is spreading in Glenn County,” read the release.
As of this Friday, there are 48 active cases (37 in the north part of the county and 9 in the south part of the county) of which 2 are currently hospitalized compared to only 3 active cases a month ago on July 12.
In total, there have been 2,952 positive COVID-19 cases in the county, 2,919 closed cases and 27 virus-related deaths.
“The Delta variant causes more infections and spreads faster than early forms of the COVID-19 virus,” it was stated in the release. “It might cause more severe illness than previous strains in unvaccinated people. Vaccines continue to be highly effective at preventing hospitalization and death, including against this variant. Fully vaccinated people with breakthrough infections from this variant appear to be infectious for a shorter period. Public Health encourages everyone to stay home when sick, get vaccinated when eligible and wear masks indoors in public spaces to reduce the spread of the COVID virus.”
Vaccine data provided by CDPH last week shows that 53.6 percent of eligible Glenn County residents had received at least one dose and 47.8 percent were fully vaccinated. Last week, 317 vaccine doses were given to Glenn County residents, according to health officials.
As of Monday, the Optum Serve site located at Orland Memorial Hall now only provides weekly testing services for COVID-19 Thursday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Vaccines will no longer be provided at this site.
The vaccine is available at the following locations in Glenn County (vaccine type available may vary):
–Dr. Joanne Reid (pediatrician), 263 N Villa Avenue, Willows, call 530-934-8700 – 12 years of age and older.
Dr. Ali, Orland Children’s Center, 116 E. Walker Street, Orland, call 865-5400 – 12 years of age and older.
– Glenn County Public Health, 240 N. Villa Avenue, Willows, visit myturn.ca.gov or call 934-6588 – 18 years of age and older.
–Northern Valley Indian Health, 207 N Butte St., Willows, visit www.nvih.org or call 530-781-1447 – 12 years of age and older.
–Walgreens Pharmacy, 828 Newville Road, Orland, visit www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 – 12 years of age and older.
–Orland Care Pharmacy, 61 E Walker St., Orland, call 530-865-4688, walk-ins welcome – 18 years of age and older.
–Walmart, 470 N Airport Road, Willows, visit www.walmart.com/cp/1228302 – 18 years of age and older.
To view the Glenn County COVID-19 dashboard, visit https://bit.ly/3go8j5E.
For more information, visit www.countyofglenn.net/COVID19.