Butte College Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will host a four-week online marketing webinar series entitled “Digital Bootcamp,” starting next week.
According to a release issued by SBDC, during these live sessions, attendees will learn: how to build a business that focuses on providing great customer experience, how to leverage different online platforms to get more sales, and how to identify the right metrics to track for business success.
The four-part series will be held on Tuesdays from Oct. 5-26 from 1:00pm to 2:30pm.
For more information or to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/z6j6tyd4.