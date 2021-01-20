Drive-through celebration planned for local’s 104th birthday

A drive-through celebration will take place in honor of a local’s 104th birthday this weekend.
Mabel Torres was raised in Artois (which was known as Germantown then), said Mary Leonardo.
Torres is Leonardo’s great aunt.
Leonardo said Torres now lives alone in Bayliss, loves gardening, embroidery and tending to her chickens.
Torres’ birthday celebration will be at the Bayliss Fire Department, 2555 County Road W, from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23.
Leonardo said gifts aren’t necessary and anyone is welcome to drive by and wave.
“I’m making a little sitting area for her with plants,” Leonardo said.