The Avenue of Lights will be returning this year to the Glenn County Fairgrounds in Orland.
The fairgrounds will light up one-mile long route of different light displays – such as an area with igloo and penguin decorations.
“If it’s Christmas-related, they’ll see it, elves, snowmen, reindeer ...” said Merri Caywood, co-chairman of the Avenue of Lights and route designer with the Orland Historical and Cultural Society.
Caywood said they expanded their “gingerville” display this year.
Last year, the fairgrounds housed survivors from the Camp Fire that ripped through several communities in Butte County. While the fairgrounds was released prior to the planned Avenue of Lights event, they didn’t have time to set up the large light display. However, they had opened the North Pole Lodge where Santa Claus listened to holiday wishes.
But the avenue is back this year.
Caywood said people can drive into the avenue, while Future Farmers of America members will be directing traffic. People who go through the route, aren’t allowed to leave the car while driving through the avenue and are asked to not stop their cars – however, they can go as slow as they’ll like or “as slow as the people behind you will tolerate.”
After taking the route, people will be able to park and visit the Arts and Crafts building – which will be converted into the North Pole Lodge, where kids can get photos with Santa Claus.
Inside the lodge, there will also be Christmas trees decorated by different organizations. The society also sets up a Lionel train display that will be displayed in the lodge.
There will also be light refreshments available.
The Avenue of Lights will take place today (Wednesday, Dec. 18) through Sunday, Dec. 22, from 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. at the Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 E Yolo St., Orland.
Going through the drive through costs $15 per carload at the gate.
Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus cost $5 – however, admission to the North Pole Lodge is free.
Caywood said the event goes on rain or shine.