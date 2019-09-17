The man charged in the 2017 collision that killed an Orland man pleaded guilty on Thursday to vehicular homicide with gross negligence in Glenn County Superior Court.
It was alleged that Ramon Barrera Jr. of Arbuckle on Jan. 22, 2017 was driving his Ford Fusion west on Highway 32 and was passing other vehicles when he hit the Toyota Camry driven by Brett Silva, a Pleasant Valley High School coach and teacher, head on.
Silva, 53, died at the scene. His children, Ian, 14 at the time, and Isabella, then 16, suffered major injuries. Barrera also suffered major injuries.
The California Highway Patrol received a report on Jan. 23 this year that the Glenn County District Attorney’s Office had an arrest warrant issued for Barrera, according to archives. Willows and Williams area CHP officers responded to Arbuckle, where Barrera was located and he was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into Glenn County Jail.
Barrera is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 18.
If people would like to submit a letter regarding the victim impact statement, it’s asked that it be mailed to: Victim Witness, Attn. Teresa Pinedo, 242 North Villa Ave., Willows CA 95988.
Letters must be received by Oct. 4.