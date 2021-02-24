Driver suffers major injuries at Thunderhill Raceway

A driver at Thunderhill Raceway suffered major injuries following a crash last week, according to the Willows Fire Department.
On Feb. 17 at around 10:30 a.m., the Kanawha Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle collision with extrication required at the Thunderhill Raceway.
Per an agreement between the Kanawha and Willows Fire departments, the Willows department was “auto-mutual-aided” to assist.
Personnel found a racecar with heavy damage, suspended between the concrete wall and chainlink fence with the driver still inside.
Utilizing new electronic extrication equipment, the driver was extricated and was loaded onto Enloe Flightcare and transported to the hospital with major injuries.