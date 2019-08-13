School is back in session and the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to remember to drive with caution and obey all of the traffic laws around local schools due to an increase in foot traffic and vehicles.
Additional patrols will commence around schools to increase driver safety, according to a press release.
Here are some safety tips for drivers:
- Slow down in school zones and in neighborhoods surrounding schools.
- Watch for children walking or bicycling (both on the road and the sidewalk) in areas near a school, bus stop and crosswalks.
- Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks.
- Avoid double parking or stopping on crosswalks to let children out of the car. Double parking will block visibility for other children and other motorists.
- Pay attention to bus warning lights: A yellow flashing light means the bus is preparing to stop to let kids on or off. A red light means kids are getting on or off the bus.
- Stop for a school bus with its red overhead lights flashing, regardless of the direction from which the driver is approaching. Drivers must not proceed until the school bus resumes motion and the red lights stop flashing or until signaled by the school bus driver to proceed.
“The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office appreciates your help with keeping our children and roadways safe,” it was stated in the press release.
For more information, contact the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office at 934-6441 or visit www.countyofglenn.net/sheriff.