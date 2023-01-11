The first deadline for small and underserved producers to apply for drought relief grant funds through the California Association of Resource Conservation Districts (CARCD) and funded by the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) is Jan. 15.
“With the ongoing drought crisis in California, farmers face increased costs ranging from higher water and energy bills, to installing new equipment,” read a release issued by the Glenn County Resource Conservation District (RCD). “This is especially difficult for smaller farms, and farmers from BIPOC, immigrants, and other socially-disadvantaged farmers and ranchers. These farmers often fall through the cracks of traditional government aid so CARCD with funding from CDFA is stepping in to offer direct financial support to farmers who have experienced losses due to drought.”
The grant provides for award amounts of $1,000 to $20,000 per eligible farmer. To be eligible, farmers must make at least $10,000 and no more than $400,000 in gross farm sales; agriculture must be the primary source of income; at least 50% of funds will be awarded to socially disadvantaged farmers, immigrant farmers, and undocumented farmers.
Producers may only receive this funding every 12 months and applicants will be cross-checked with CDFA to ensure no repeat funds are awarded inside of that time period. Once the applications are received, awards will be available on a rolling basis through summer 2024.
The funding can cover production and planting expenses; water cost increases, including water delivery; electricity cost increases; emergency upgrades to irrigation systems; well equipment installation and emergency upgrades; drilling of new wells or repairs on existing wells that are the sole source of water for an operation and approved through local GSA as per Governor’s Office moratorium regulation.
The grant does not, however, cover upgrading to a larger pump that will draw more water.
The application – which is available in six languages – can be found online at https://carcd.org/our-work/project/cusp/.
Local farmers that would like to receive a paper copy can contact the Glenn County RCD.
For more information, call Glenn County RCD at 530-934-4601 extension 5.