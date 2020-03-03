On Tuesday, people gathered at the polls to cast their votes for the 2020 Presidential Primary election.
Below are the unofficial results released by the Glenn County Elections Office as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night – (i) denotes incumbent.
GLENN COUNTY
Supervisor District 1
With 100 percent of precincts reporting.
Grant Carmon..............................204
Richard F. Olney...........................202
Bill Irvin......................................181
Supervisor District 3
With 100 percent of precincts reporting.
Thomas Arnold...........................540
Marlene Silveira.........................351
Supervisor District 5
With 100 percent of precincts reporting.
Ken Hahn....................................339
Gee Singh (write-in).....................188
Measure C (Yuba College bond measure)
With 100 percent of precincts reporting.
For.................................................16
Against...........................................95
STATE
U.S. Representative (District 1)
With 100 percent of precincts reporting.
Doug LaMalfa (i)..........................381
Joseph LeTourneau IV.....................1
Rob Lydon.....................................4
Audrey Denney.............................67
Gregory Edward Cheadle.................0
U.S. Representative (District 3)
With 100 percent of precincts reporting.
John Garamendi (i)..................1,078
Tamika Hamilton.....................1,233
Sean Feucht..............................525
State Assembly (District 3)
With 100 percent of precincts reporting.
James Gallagher (i).........................2,616
James R. Henson................................655
Proposition 13
With 100 percent of precincts reporting.
For.......................................................653
Against.............................................2,563
PRESIDENT
Front runners.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting.
1. Donald Trump...............................1,923
2. Bernie Sanders...............................223
3. Joseph R. Biden..............................166