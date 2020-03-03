On Tuesday, people gathered at the polls to cast their votes for the 2020 Presidential Primary election. 

Below are the unofficial results released by the Glenn County Elections Office as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night – (i) denotes incumbent. 

 

GLENN COUNTY

Supervisor District 1

With 100 percent of precincts reporting.

Grant Carmon..............................204

Richard F. Olney...........................202

Bill Irvin......................................181

 

Supervisor District 3

With 100 percent of precincts reporting.

Thomas Arnold...........................540

Marlene Silveira.........................351

 

Supervisor District 5

With 100 percent of precincts reporting.

Ken Hahn....................................339

Gee Singh (write-in).....................188

 

Measure C (Yuba College bond measure)

With 100 percent of precincts reporting.

For.................................................16

Against...........................................95

 

STATE

U.S. Representative (District 1)

With 100 percent of precincts reporting.

Doug LaMalfa (i)..........................381

Joseph LeTourneau IV.....................1

Rob Lydon.....................................4

Audrey Denney.............................67

Gregory Edward Cheadle.................0

 

U.S. Representative (District 3)

With 100 percent of precincts reporting.

John Garamendi (i)..................1,078

Tamika Hamilton.....................1,233

Sean Feucht..............................525

 

State Assembly (District 3)

With 100 percent of precincts reporting.

James Gallagher (i).........................2,616

James R. Henson................................655

 

Proposition 13

With 100 percent of precincts reporting.

For.......................................................653

Against.............................................2,563

 

PRESIDENT

Front runners.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting.

1. Donald Trump...............................1,923

2. Bernie Sanders...............................223

3. Joseph R. Biden..............................166

