On Tuesday, people gathered at the polls to cast their votes for the 2020 Presidential election.
Below are the unofficial results released by the Glenn County Elections Office as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night – (i) denotes incumbent.
Glenn County supervisor, District 1
With 92 percent of precincts reporting.
Grant Carmon..........................522 votes
Richard F. Olney......................490 votes
Orland Unified School
District governing board
With 94 percent of precincts reporting. (Three seats)
Becky L. Brummet.................1,277 votes
Jeff Aguiar.............................1,488 votes
Jake E. Reimers.....................1,013 votes
Joe Schykerynec......................905 votes
Orland City Council
With 94 percent of precincts reporting. (Three seats)
Bruce T. Roundy (i)..................514 votes
James Paschall, Sr. (i)..............425 votes
Salina Edwards (i)....................401 votes
Chris Dobbs..............................462 votes
Jeffrey Alan Tolley...................541 votes
Willows City Council
With 100 percent of precincts reporting. (Three seats)
Gary L. Hansen (i)....................535 votes
Sharon Ponciano......................461 votes
Forrest J. Sprague....................467 votes
Jeff Williams.............................509 votes
Kerri Warren (i).......................477 votes
Measure H
With 100 percent of precincts reporting.
For.............................................625 votes
Against......................................457 votes
Measure G
With 100 percent of precincts reporting.
For.............................................758 votes
Against......................................528 votes
STATE
U.S. Representative (District 1)
With 100 percent of precincts reporting.
Doug LaMalfa (i).......................444 votes
Audrey Denney........................108 votes
U.S. Representative (District 3)
With 96 percent of precincts reporting.
Tamika Hamilton..................2,600 votes
John Garamendi (i)...............1,934 votes
State Assembly(District 3)
With 97 percent of precincts reporting.
James Gallagher (i)...............3,479 votes
James R. Henson...................1,585 votes
PRESIDENT
With 97 percent of precincts reporting.
Joe Biden(D)..........................1,963 votes
Donald Trump (R) (i).............3,069 votes
Roque “Rocky” de la Fuente
Guerra (AI).....................................18 votes
Howie Hawkins (G)....................14 votes
Jo Jorgensen (LIB).....................52 votes
Gloria La Riva (PF)....................18 votes