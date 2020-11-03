On Tuesday, people gathered at the polls to cast their votes for the 2020 Presidential election. 

Below are the unofficial results released by the Glenn County Elections Office as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night – (i) denotes incumbent.

 

Glenn County supervisor, District 1

With 92 percent of precincts reporting.

Grant Carmon..........................522 votes

Richard F. Olney......................490 votes

 

Orland Unified School 

District governing board

With 94 percent of precincts reporting. (Three seats) 

Becky L. Brummet.................1,277 votes

Jeff Aguiar.............................1,488 votes

Jake E. Reimers.....................1,013 votes

Joe Schykerynec......................905 votes

 

Orland City Council

With 94 percent of precincts reporting. (Three seats)

Bruce T. Roundy (i)..................514 votes

James Paschall, Sr. (i)..............425 votes

Salina Edwards (i)....................401 votes

Chris Dobbs..............................462 votes

Jeffrey Alan Tolley...................541 votes

 

Willows City Council

With 100 percent of precincts reporting. (Three seats)

Gary L. Hansen (i)....................535 votes

Sharon Ponciano......................461 votes

Forrest J. Sprague....................467 votes

Jeff Williams.............................509 votes

Kerri Warren (i).......................477 votes

 

Measure H

With 100 percent of precincts reporting.

For.............................................625 votes

Against......................................457 votes 

 

Measure G

With 100 percent of precincts reporting.

For.............................................758 votes

Against......................................528 votes

 

STATE

U.S. Representative (District 1)

With 100 percent of precincts reporting.

Doug LaMalfa (i).......................444 votes

Audrey Denney........................108 votes

 

U.S. Representative (District 3)

With 96 percent of precincts reporting.

Tamika Hamilton..................2,600 votes

John Garamendi (i)...............1,934 votes

 

State Assembly(District 3)

With 97 percent of precincts reporting.

James Gallagher (i)...............3,479 votes

James R. Henson...................1,585 votes

 

PRESIDENT

With 97 percent of precincts reporting.

Joe Biden(D)..........................1,963 votes

Donald Trump (R) (i).............3,069 votes

Roque “Rocky” de la Fuente 

Guerra (AI).....................................18 votes

Howie Hawkins (G)....................14 votes

Jo Jorgensen (LIB).....................52 votes

Gloria La Riva (PF)....................18 votes

Tags

Recommended for you