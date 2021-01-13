The Willows Elks Lodge will host a drive-through Valentine’s Prime Rib Dinner fundraiser.
Todd James, exalted ruler at the lodge, said typically, the lodge will serve the dinner indoors for Valentine’s Day and serve people their dinner but due to COVID-19, the event is taking place in a drive-through format.
Funds from the dinner will go toward the basic operation of the Elks Lodge, he said.
Tickets cost $30 each and dinner comes with the prime rib steak, green salad and more, along with a piece of cheesecake.
James said tickets are available through pre-sale only – and there aren’t many left.
Pickup for the dinner will be Saturday, Feb. 13, from 5:30-7 p.m. The Elks Lodge is located at 150 S Shasta St., Willows.
Tickets can be purchased by calling James at 517-0707, Cindy at 330-0843, Joyce at 228-3185 or Leslie at 570-5350.
James said on the back of the tickets, people will write their names how they want their steak cooked and servers will collect the tickets.
“We will cut the prime rib to order and bring it back and serve it and folks can take it home and eat it,” James said. “...We appreciate any help from the public that wants to buy a prime rib dinner and go home and eat it.”