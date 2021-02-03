Walden Academy began its second enrollment period for students in its kindergarten classroom for the 2021-2022 school year on Feb. 1, according to a press release.
Students who will be five years old on or before Sept. 1, 2021, may register for kindergarten. Students who will turn five between Sept. 2, 2021, and Dec. 2, 2022, can enroll in transitional kindergarten.
The second enrollment period will close on Feb. 24, 2021, at noon.
Enrollment packets may be picked up in the office, which is located in Room 1 at 1149 W Wood St., Willows. The campus is located behind St. Monica Catholic Church.
Call the office at 361-6480 between 7:45 a.m. and 4 p.m. or visit the office to pick up a packet during the open enrollment period.
Walden Academy is a free, independent public charter school for students in grade kindergarten through eighth. The school has some openings in other grades, too.