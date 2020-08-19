The western portion of Glenn County – from the northern Tehama County line to the southern Colusa County line – was under an evacuation order as the August Complex Fires continued to grow.
The August Complex is comprised of 35 fires that were started by lightning across the Mendocino National Forest.
On Tuesday afternoon, the fires were burning about 3,000 acres, according to a Mendocino National Forest press release, and on Wednesday morning, the complex had grown to about 30,000 acres.
As of Wednesday morning, the fire was 0 percent contained.
Thomas Stokesberry, California Incident Management Team 15 public information officer, said low humidity and wind gusts helped drive the growth. He said fuel moistures being at a critical low level along with topography also contributed to the challenges with fighting the fire.
Structures in the Elk Creek area of Glenn County were also threatened.
The Glenn County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation order for all areas west of County Road 306 to the Mendocino County line – the full length of Glenn County from the Tehama County line in the north to Colusa County line in the south.
There are also evacuation warnings in place for the areas of Newville and Grindstone Rancheria.
A temporary evacuation point is open at Willows Memorial Hall, 525 W Sycamore St., Willows. The evacuation site is jointly staffed by the Glenn County Health and Human Services Agency and American Red Cross.
An animal shelter was also set up at the Glenn County Fairgrounds in Orland.