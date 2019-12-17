A robbery occurred at the Walgreens pharmacy in Orland last week, according to the Orland Police Department.
At around 9 p.m. on Dec. 11, the Orland Police Department responded to reports of a robbery that occurred in the Walgreens at 828 Newville Road.
Witnesses reported that a man with a gray zip-up hoodie, white shoes and black gloves forced his way into the pharmacy and stole medication.
Video surveillance showed the suspect running from the store to the north.
There was also reported a robbery at a Walgreens in Redding that occurred less than two hours later.
According to the Orland Police Department, arrests were made in Redding and evidence was found that connected them with the robbery in Orland.
The Redding Police Department is taking the lead in the investigation.
Further information wasn’t available prior to publication.