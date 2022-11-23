An estimated 200 people gathered at the Glenn County Fairgrounds Board of Directors meeting on Nov. 15 to question the board’s recent decision to eliminate the Orland Raceway, which has been a tradition in the community of Orland for more than 30 years.
During the Oct. 18 meeting when the decision was made, fairgrounds CEO Kathy Bartels explained that the Orland Raceway’s five-year contract was up in December and noted several complaints that were shared with herself and fellow board members.
According to Bartels, the local California Highway Patrol office had called to inform her that Richard Hood, the promoter of the Orland Raceway, had run his last raceway event in September without receiving a signed permit.
“Noise complaints were also an issue as well,” read minutes from the meeting.
In the previous contract, Bartels said the raceway stop time was 11 p.m., but this would now be a violation of the city noise ordinance and would need to be adjusted if a future contract were drawn up.
Glenn County Fairgrounds Board of Directors member Ray Mudd also noted that necessary repairs for light poles and the purchase of new fixtures for the facility would cost a minimum of $50,000, but with racing contact fees totalling $17,500 and other rentals fees coming in at $23,000, it would take three or more years for the facility to see a return on that investment.
Board members also shared concerns about attendance at regularly scheduled races and Hood shared that the best attendance at a recent raceway event was 150 people in the grandstands.
These factors prompted the board to unanimously vote to not renew the Orland Raceway contract for another season.
In response to the decision, raceway officials promptly started a petition to keep the raceway going.
“This is a bad decision and will not only affect the citizens of Glenn County and the city of Orland, but also hurts businesses, and will affect the future of the area,” read the petition, which was presented to the board at the Nov. 15 meeting.
During this meeting, board President Candice Pierce sighted the costly repairs for the stadium lights as a major factor in driving the board’s decision to terminate the raceway contract.
More than 20 people spoke to the board during the public comment portion of the meeting, expressing what the raceway means to them and their families, as well as the community. Some also touched on the financial impacts the raceway has had on the community and several offered to facilitate fundraisers, contract sponsorships from local businesses and, in one case, even donate as much as $30,000 for raceway repairs and upkeep.
Some members of the community argued that while the raceway has brought in continued revenues for more than 30 years, there has been little cost to run the facility by lighting the raceway and operating the arena’s speaker system. No money was saved for raceway infrastructure or improvements, they claimed, while fairground revenues were used elsewhere, including a recent $500,000 project on the hog barns.
According to Pierce, the fairgrounds board plans to replace revenues collected from the raceway by bringing in portable grandstands to increase attendance at concerts held at the facility.
While the board made no motions to revisit the decision or take anything under advisement, it did allow the formation of a five-person Save the Orland Raceway Committee to communicate with board members on the topic in the future.
According to the Glenn County Fairgrounds Board, the directors would like to replace the raceway with an equestrian center for horse activities.
Glenn County Fairgrounds officials were contacted for comment but did not respond by press time.