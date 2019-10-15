The Friends of the Orland Free Library will host their Fall Book Sale Thursday through Saturday.
“Through generous donations, there is a good selection of children’s and young reader books and these will be priced at three for $1,” it was stated in a press release.
These quarterly sales events are free to the public and help raise funds for the library.
The fall sale will be on Thursday from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday will feature the $2 bag sale – special books are not included in the bag sale but are reduced to half-price on Saturday.
The sale will in the community room of the library, 333 Mill St., Orland.
Book donations can be made to the Friends of the Orland Free Library anytime during the year.